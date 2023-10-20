By: admin

Published October 20, 2023, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at 8:45 a.m., with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Gary Blindauer and Duane Peterson; absent were Steve Larson and Paul Larson. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Peterson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the minutes from the September 19 meeting, as presented. Motion carried. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried.

The present board members, along with Moody, traveled to Jerauld County to meet with the Jerauld County Board of Commissioners regarding the State WIC and County Health Nurse contracts that are before the Board for renewal. Moody and Jerauld County Auditor Shannon Fagerhaug had recent meetings with WIC and Department of Health leaders advising them of what changes are to be expected with the recent state restructure of the two departments. No action was taken at this time.

PENNY FARRIS, DIRECTOR OF EQUALIZATION

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to enter Board of Adjustment. Motion carried.

Farris presented a variance for Mike and Linda Mendenhall. By recommendation from the Planning & Zoning board, motion by Ebersdorfer, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the variance as presented. Motion carried.

Farris presented a conditional use permit for Chuck and Wendy Peer. Public present were Tracey McWhorter, Sheila VonEye, Liz Hoffman, Wendy Peer, Lori Funk, Shiloh Peer, Planning and Zoning Board members: Dale Christian, Bob Schmit, Barry Selland, and Myron Sonne. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to approve a Temporary Conditional Use Permit for the Riding Arena for two days (October 7 and 8, 2023) with the conditions that the Peer’s provide safe and adequate ingress and egress to the property so that there is good traffic flow and control, including off right of way parking and loading areas. Motion carried. The Board requested a continuance of the hearing until October 17 at 11 a.m., for the applicants to provide a more detailed explanation of events as part of their application.

Chairman Ebersdorfer declared adjournment from Board of Adjustment.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent and Sheri Kogel, Highway Administrative Assistant, met with the board. Motion by Peterson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the third payment to Hollaway Construction for the bridge on 221st St. Motion carried. Mendenhall and Kogel gave an update to the board regarding the fuel pumps.

CITIZEN COMMENT

Sharon Fredrichs was present to discuss concerns about her property that has a ditch running through it.

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

As part of the Sanborn County Memorandum of Understanding with SDSU, the board completed the Advisor Review for Audra Scheel.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Auditor and Treasurer in all accounts $2,515,208.60

Register of Deeds $6,746.50

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to pay the following bills; motion carried:

Payroll before Deductions:

Commissioners $6,184.96

Auditor $8,414.89

Treasurer $8,690.86

States Attorney $7,097.02

Courthouse $4,006.10

Assessor $13,893.68

Register of Deeds $9,309.39

Sheriff $17,561.56

Public Welfare $1,728.75

Nurse $3,644.23

Ambulance $1,238.41

WIC $442.28

Extension Office $2,853.64

Weed $3,842.53

Drainage $258.36

Planning and Zoning $258.36

Road and Bridge $40,833.94

E-911 $163.10

Emergency Management $757.10

Sobriety Testing $163.11

First National Bank of Omaha, Direct Deposit Fee $27.56

Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Insurance $27,655.63

AFLAC, Insurance $1,524.95

South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement $9,941.06

Delta Dental, Insurance $1,163.10

Small Business, Insurance $51.00

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $395.92

BEAM, Insurance $300.37

Cincinnati Insurance Co., Insurance $512.81

EMC National Life Company, Insurance $488.39

Colonial Life, Insurance $126.30

First National Bank of Omaha, Tax Liability $15,173.14

Amazon Business Capital Service, Supplies $32.94

Aramark, Supplies $339.58

AT&T, Utilities $446.54

Beadle County Sheriff, Jail Fees – D. Schmidt, M. Nelson, J. Knox, E. Goodface, R. Baruth $2,705.00

Bound Tree, Supplies $297.53

Brooks Oil Company, Supplies $3,528.75

Brosz Engineering Inc., Repairs $14,705.00

Butler Equipment Co., Supplies $4,971.12

City of Woonsocket, Utilities $96.84

Core Logic, Handbook $2,308.10

South Dakota Department of Public Safety, Teletype Service July-December $2,340.00

Excavating Experts, Tile Repairs and Replacement $22,630.00

Express 2, Fuel $358.47

Express Stop, Fuel $183.69

First National Bank Omaha, Supplies $806.46

Bailey Harvey, Blood Draws $240.00

Hollaway Construction Inc., Repairs $205,414.16

City of Huron, Teletype Service July-December $770.00

Light and Siren, Supplies for 2023 Tahoe $6,104.03

Menards, Supplies $393.79

Napa Central, Supplies $647.46

Office Peeps, Supplies $532.00

Physicians Claims Co., Ambulance Service Fee – August $256.45

Quadient Finance USA Inc., Postage $2,000.00

Runnings, Supplies $236.60

Safe Place of Eastern South Dakota, Quarterly Support $625.00

Santel Communications, Utilities $1,220.98

Audra Scheel, Travel Expense $454.01

South Dakota Department of Transportation, Services $3,106.65

South Dakota Federal Property Agency, Generator $4,536.00

Todd Spader, Mowing $345.00

Summit Contracting, 4-H Building Addition $25,866.48

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $66.00

Tech Solutions, Tech Support $3,366.00

Trail King Industries Inc., Supplies $1,323.93

True North Steel, Travel $3,135.00

Two Way Solutions Inc., Pagers $885.99

Verizon, Utilities $80.02

WW Tire Services, Supplies $2,225.70

There being no further business before the board, motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to adjourn the meeting at 12:43 p.m. Motion carried.

The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County

Published once on October 19, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $74.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.