NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DARLA J. TUCKER

By:
Published January 13, 2023, in Public Notices

IN RE:         )

DARLA J. TUCKER         )

REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST         )

AGREEMENT dated the         )

27th DAY OF JUNE, 2017         )

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

FOR PRESENTATION OF

CLAIM PURSUANT TO

SDCL 55-4-58

(PUBLISHED)

NOTICE IS GIVEN to all potential Creditors of the Darla J. Tucker Revocable Living Trust Agreement, dated the 27th day of June, 2017, that Donald Howard, Trustee, whose address is 40611 249th Street, Mitchell, South Dakota, 57301, is the successor Trustee of the Darla J. Tucker Revocable Living Trust Agreement. Darla J. Tucker died on November 27, 2022, as a resident of Sanborn County, South Dakota.

The principle administration of the Trust takes place in Davison County, South Dakota.

Creditors of decedent, Darla J. Tucker, must file their claims directly with the Trustee within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice. In the event said claims are not filed with the Trustee within four (4) months of the first date of the publication of this Notice, any such unfiled claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the Trustee at the following address:

Donald Howard, Trustee

40611 249th Street

Mitchell, SD 57301

Dated this 5th day of December, 2022.

DONALD HOWARD

Trustee of the Darla J.

Tucker Revocable Living

Trust Agreement

40611 249th Street

Mitchell, SD 57301

Document Prepared By:

Aspen Bechen Harris, Esq.

MorganTheeler LLP

PO Box 1025

Mitchell, SD 57301

(605)996-5588

Published on January 12, January 19, and January 26, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $55.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

