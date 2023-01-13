IN RE: )
DARLA J. TUCKER )
REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST )
AGREEMENT dated the )
27th DAY OF JUNE, 2017 )
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
FOR PRESENTATION OF
CLAIM PURSUANT TO
SDCL 55-4-58
(PUBLISHED)
NOTICE IS GIVEN to all potential Creditors of the Darla J. Tucker Revocable Living Trust Agreement, dated the 27th day of June, 2017, that Donald Howard, Trustee, whose address is 40611 249th Street, Mitchell, South Dakota, 57301, is the successor Trustee of the Darla J. Tucker Revocable Living Trust Agreement. Darla J. Tucker died on November 27, 2022, as a resident of Sanborn County, South Dakota.
The principle administration of the Trust takes place in Davison County, South Dakota.
Creditors of decedent, Darla J. Tucker, must file their claims directly with the Trustee within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice. In the event said claims are not filed with the Trustee within four (4) months of the first date of the publication of this Notice, any such unfiled claims may be barred.
Claims may be filed with the Trustee at the following address:
Donald Howard, Trustee
40611 249th Street
Mitchell, SD 57301
Dated this 5th day of December, 2022.
DONALD HOWARD
Trustee of the Darla J.
Tucker Revocable Living
Trust Agreement
40611 249th Street
Mitchell, SD 57301
Document Prepared By:
Aspen Bechen Harris, Esq.
MorganTheeler LLP
PO Box 1025
Mitchell, SD 57301
(605)996-5588
Published on January 12, January 19, and January 26, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $55.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.
Tweet