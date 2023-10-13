Randy Kopfmann

Alpena

By:
Published October 13, 2023, in Obituaries

Randy Kopfmann, 59, of Alpena, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at his home in Alpena. 

A memorial service will be held at a later date. 

Randy Lawrence Kopfmann was born on Dec. 2, 1963, in Huron, to Lawrence and Karen (Uttecht) Kopfmann. Randy grew up on the family farm in Alpena. After graduating from high school, Randy traveled and lived in Arizona for several years where his daughter, Tamiko, was born. Randy and Tamiko moved back to South Dakota when Tamiko was five years old.

Randy farmed with his dad for over 30 years in Jerauld County. In his free time, Randy enjoyed motor sports, especially stock car racing. He cheered for the Minnesota Vikings and was a season ticket holder for many years. He also enjoyed fishing and spoiling his grandsons. Randy was a member of the Alpena Volunteer Fire Department.

Randy is survived by his daughter, Tamiko (Jordan) Shkuratoff of Rockford, Wash.; three grandsons; his brothers, Rod (Michelle) Kopfmann and Richard (Penny) Kopfmann; his parents, Lawrence and Karen Kopfmann; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

