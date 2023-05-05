By: admin

Published May 5, 2023

On Thursday, April 27, many people enjoyed musical performances from the students of all grade levels at Sanborn Central School. The night started, once again, with the band students. The fifth-grade band performed “Frere Jacques” and “Lightly Row,” and the sixth through eighth grade band students performed “Cowboy Cattle Drive” and “Cardiff Castle.” A unique part of this year’s concerts for Sanborn Central was their foreign exchange student from Thailand, Thanrada “Moji” Chukasem, who played two piano solos. She did this at the Christmas concert, as well. For this concert, she beautifully played “Thailand Song” and “River Flows In You.”

The chorus section of the concert started with the students in grades seven through 12 who sang a couple of popular tunes, “Life is a Highway” and “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” The third through sixth graders performed “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” and “Count on Me.” The final section of the concert was the students in PreK through second grade performing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” and “I Love a Baseball Game,” which helped everyone get into the spirit of summer, which is quickly approaching and wildly anticipated by the old and the young, alike.

