Published May 5, 2023, in School

On Monday, May 1, in celebration of National Law Day, South Dakota’s Assistant Attorney General, Kimberly Zachrison, made a stop at Sanborn Central to speak to the freshmen and seniors in Mr. Steele’s civics and government classes.

Zachrison quizzed the students on the first ten amendments to the constitution, and she explained them as they went through them. Mr. Steele asked her to explain South Dakota Senate Bill 146 that requires offenders of violent crimes to serve a large portion of their sentence before being eligible for parole. Zachrison explained that some violent criminals were already required to serve a majority of or all of their sentence before being eligible for parole, but the new law included a broader range of violent crimes to keep South Dakota’s hardest criminals off the streets.

Zachrison went on to discuss the different levels of government and the different branches of government and the functions of each. Following, she described the many types of occupations that can be held in the state in the field of law enforcement, including lawyers, police officers, jailers and sheriff’s deputies, just to name a few. She talked about the many people who work in the prison system and all the services provided to prisoners in order to help them in any way they can to better themselves and to keep them healthy.

