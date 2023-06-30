By: admin

Published June 30, 2023, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, June 20, at 9:00 a.m. with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Paul Larson, Gary Blindauer, and Duane Peterson. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Peterson, seconded by S. Larson, to approve the minutes from the June 6 meeting, as presented. Motion carried. Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZENS COMMENT

Greg and Xavier Baysinger were present to discuss a county bridge located on a township road in Warren Township.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent, and Sheri Kogel, Highway Administrative Assistant, met with the board. Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer to enter agreement for 2024 with Titan Machinery for rental tractors. Motion carried.

BID OPENING

Bids were opened for bridge removal and replacing culverts for bridge 56-191-050, located on 225th Street just west of 413th Ave. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to accept the bid from Midwest Concrete & Excavating for $39,600. Motion carried.

Feistner Gravel & Excavation – $49,500.00

Midwest Concrete & Excavating LLC – $39,600.00

WEED BOARD

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer to enter weed board at 10:00 a.m. Brenda Sievers from the South Dakota Department of Agriculture was present at the meeting for guidance to the Weed Board for noxious weeds that are present on a landowner’s property. Chairman Ebersdorfer declared the end of Weed Board at 10:54 a.m.

ORDINANCE HEARING FOR 2023-10

Hearing no objections, the final reading will be held on July 11, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

Drainage Board minutes from June 14 were reviewed, discussed, and approved.

Governor Noem declared July 3rd as an administrative leave day. Sanborn County follows any granted leave days that the governor or President declares. Motion by P. Larson, seconded by S. Larson, for Monday, July 3rd, 2023, to be declared as administrative leave day for Sanborn County employees. Motion carried.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to pay the following bills. Motion carried.

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Monthly Remittance $72.00

State Treasurer, Monthly Remittance $78,377.33

Towns – Townships – Schools – Cities, Monthly Remittance $284,506.61

Accounts Management, Employee Garnishment $43.50

First National Bank, Tax Liability $2,289.56

Agtegra Cooperative, Supplies $18.01

Amazon Business Capital Services, Supplies $195.47

Bound Tree, Supplies $564.08

Brooks Oil Company, Supplies $3,269.55

Central Electric Co-op, Repairs $114.11

Civil Air Patrol Magazine, Advertisement $95.00

State of South Dakota, Blood Draw – A. Larson – C. Johnson $265.00

Express 2, Fuel $92.00

Farmers Elevator Co., Fuel $92.06

First National Bank of Omaha, Supplies $539.45

Teresa Fonder, Mileage $24.48

Hinker Trenching, Culverts and Rock $33,714.29

Karl’s, Window Air Conditioner $339.99

Lewis Family Drug LLC, Medication $51.33

Jamie Miller, Hillyard Event – Mileage $43.35

NorthWestern Energy, Utilities $1,370.12

Office Peeps Inc., Supplies $259.04

Audra Scheel, Travel Expense $137.23

South Dakota Association of County Commissioners, Catastrophic Legal Expense Relief Program Second Quarter $306.00

South Dakota Public Assurance, Insurance $226.08

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $410.36

Leigh Talley, 4-H Building Rent $100.00

Waste Management, Utilities $229.92

Gary Zell Auto Glass Inc., Supplies $311.45

There being no further business before the board, motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to adjourn the meeting at 1:07 p.m. Motion carried.

The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County

Published once on June 29, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $47.75 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.