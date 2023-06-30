By: admin

Published June 30, 2023, in Area News, Forestburg, Letcher, Sports, Woonsocket

Some area 4-H members competed at the Sioux Falls Area 4-H Regional Rodeo this past weekend at the WH Lyons Fairgrounds. Landree Zoss of Forestburg competed in the goat tying event and brought home the championship buckle with a time of 10.4 seconds, which qualified her for the State 4-H Rodeo Finals in August.

Ramsey Fouberg of Letcher was entered in junior girls’ barrels, pole bending, break away roping, goat tying and flag race. She ended the competition on Saturday tied in points for All-Around Champion for junior girls with her first-place finish in flag race and second-place time of 10.6 seconds in goat tying. On Sunday, she won the flag race again and earned third place in goat tying. Fouberg is now qualified for state in flags, pole bending and goat tying.

Layton Zoss, Forestburg, competed in the senior bullriding and earned a second-place finish, which also qualified him for the State 4-H Rodeo Finals.

Tierney Breen of Woonsocket competed in the senior girls’ goat tying and finished as the champion in the event with the fastest run of the weekend, which qualified her for state in August also.

Hudson Fouberg also competed in senior girls’ breakaway roping and goat tying, and Lawson Zoss competed in junior boys’ flag race and cattle riding, but neither placed in the top four of their events to qualify for state, yet. There will be more opportunities for them later this season.

The Zoss kids are the children of Christy and Charlie Zoss of rural Forestburg, and the Fouberg girls are the daughters of Jen and Denny Fouberg of rural Letcher. Breen is the daughter of Lacy Eaton of rural Woonsocket.

…See pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!