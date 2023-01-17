Warhawk wrestlers wreck opposition in Gettysburg

By:
Published January 17, 2023

On Saturday, Jan. 14, the Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington Warhawks competed in the Battler Invitational in Gettysburg. The team finished the best they have done so far this season, earning second place out of 25 teams.

The Warhawks currently have six wrestlers ranked in the top 10 wrestlers in their weight class in the state, including Jacksen Carter, fifth; Kaydin Carter, eighth; Ethan Rearick, seventh; Joey Hoverson, third; Tyson Eddy, ninth; and Keegan Haider, sixth.

The Warhawks hosted a quadrangular earlier in the week on Thursday, Jan. 12. They lost to Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 35-45, but they powered over Howard, 54-16, and Warner/Northwestern, 54-18.

Their next mat action was on Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Presho for a triangular with Lyman and Burke/Gregory starting at 6 p.m. Their next competition is on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Little “B” Tournament in Parkston starting at 10 a.m.

