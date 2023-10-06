The oral interpretation team had an excellent showing at their first meet of the year. They traveled to Arlington on Sept. 26. Jalyn Grassel earned a Superior Plus in serious reading and a Superior in duet. Emilie Lindgren received a Superior Plus in humorous reading. Kyla Terkildsen earned a Superior in duet, and McKenzie Baruth received a Superior in oratory. The next oral interpretation meet will be held in Woonsocket on Oct. 14.
