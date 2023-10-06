Woonsocket Oral Interp team competes at first meet of the school year

By:
Published October 6, 2023, in School

The oral interpretation team had an excellent showing at their first meet of the year. They traveled to Arlington on Sept. 26. Jalyn Grassel earned a Superior Plus in serious reading and a Superior in duet. Emilie Lindgren received a Superior Plus in humorous reading. Kyla Terkildsen earned a Superior in duet, and McKenzie Baruth received a Superior in oratory. The next oral interpretation meet will be held in Woonsocket on Oct. 14.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    October 2023
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    October 1, 2023 October 2, 2023 October 3, 2023 October 4, 2023 October 5, 2023 October 6, 2023 October 7, 2023
    October 8, 2023 October 9, 2023 October 10, 2023 October 11, 2023 October 12, 2023 October 13, 2023 October 14, 2023
    October 15, 2023 October 16, 2023 October 17, 2023 October 18, 2023 October 19, 2023 October 20, 2023 October 21, 2023
    October 22, 2023 October 23, 2023 October 24, 2023 October 25, 2023 October 26, 2023 October 27, 2023 October 28, 2023
    October 29, 2023 October 30, 2023 October 31, 2023 November 1, 2023 November 2, 2023 November 3, 2023 November 4, 2023

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 