Published October 6, 2023, in School

The oral interpretation team had an excellent showing at their first meet of the year. They traveled to Arlington on Sept. 26. Jalyn Grassel earned a Superior Plus in serious reading and a Superior in duet. Emilie Lindgren received a Superior Plus in humorous reading. Kyla Terkildsen earned a Superior in duet, and McKenzie Baruth received a Superior in oratory. The next oral interpretation meet will be held in Woonsocket on Oct. 14.

