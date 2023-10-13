By: admin

Published October 13, 2023, in School

The month of October is the start of the Free College Application Period in South Dakota. The time actually runs from Oct. 1 through Nov. 30 for South Dakota high school students to apply to South Dakota public universities and technical schools for free. In order to kick-off this time frame for students at Sanborn Central, the school’s guidance counselor, Ms. Logan Amundson, created a door-decorating contest for teachers and staff at the school. The teachers and staff were asked to decorate the door to their room promoting their alma mater(s). The staff member who wins the door contest will win a “get to leave the school early” one day pass. The winner will be announced Friday, Oct. 13.

