Published April 16, 2024, in Headline News, School

Jeff Boschee is pictured with all the food he collected at the 3-on-3 Tournament he hosted over the weekend as his senior project. Along with this food, he also collected $282.65 in monetary donations for the pantry to use.

In an effort to feed the hungry while providing an opportunity for young athletes to compete, Jeff Boschee organized a 3-on-3 tournament as his senior project requirement to graduate from Woonsocket High School. The only entry fee for the teams and fans was a non-perishable food item to be donated to the Sanborn County Food Pantry.

The tournament took place on Sunday, April 14 with 20 as the final number of teams who participated. There were teams from Mitchell, Wessington Springs, Lyman County, Hitchcock, James Valley Christian, Woonsocket and Sanborn Central. There were originally six divisions: fourth-fifth grade girls, fourth-fifth grade boys, sixth-eighth grade girls, sixth-eighth grade boys, high school girls and high school boys. There were no high school girls’ teams signed up, so the tournament ended with five champion teams. Winning the fourth and fifth-grade girls division were the JVC Ballers; the fourth and fifth-grade boys division champs were the Lyman Raiders; a team from Wessington Springs was the champion of the girls’ sixth-eighth grade division; the boys’ sixth-eighth grade champions were the Skibidi Alpha Sigmas from Mitchell; and the champions for the high school boys division were the Goons from Woonsocket High School.

