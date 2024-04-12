By: admin

Published April 12, 2024, in Area News, Headline News, School, Woonsocket

The Woonsocket library was recently awarded a summer reading grant from the Stephanie Miller Davis foundation. This is the second year librarian Tracey Steele has applied for and been awarded the grant. The grant amount of $1,500 will help purchase summer reading kick off materials, as well as summer reading incentives throughout the summer months.

The Stephanie Miller-Davis Library Summer Reading Grant Program is in its fifth year of supporting summer reading programs in small rural communities in partnership with the South Dakota Community Foundation (SDCF) and the South Dakota State Library (SDSL). The program to date has distributed nearly $200,000 to libraries in rural communities across South Dakota.

