By: admin

Published April 12, 2024, in 4-H, Area News, Headline News

the students who attended the Sanborn County 4-H Day Camp are pictured with Horizon Healthcare employees, CMA Bobbi White and CNP Katlyn Rostyne. First aid instruction was one of many topics covered at the Day Camp held in Forestburg.

Sanborn County 4-H held a Day Camp on April 1 at the 4-H Building, organized and led by Volunteers Lisa Snedeker, Pat Carsrud, and Paula Linke, 4-H Advisor Audra Scheel and 4-H Secretary Sherryl Rankin. The camp offered a day of learning and fun with numerous hands-on sessions. While the day started with registrations from 44 kids, the weather had other ideas and the snow kept some of the kids at home.

Horizon Health Care presented a First Aid session, teaching about basic first aid such as CPR, stop the bleed and how to use basic first aid supplies you may keep in a home kit. Horizon employees CNP Katlyn Rostyne and CMA Bobbi White and 4-H member Hope Baysinger set up three rotating stations to teach the first aid skills and also give out a kit of first aid supplies donated by Horizon Health Care. In the 4-H First Aid project area, 4-H’ers can enter a first aid kit in various categories.

South Dakota State University Extension Precision Agriculture Specialist Ali Mirzakhani Nafchi brought a team to present a session on precision agriculture. The session showed how the integration of computer technology with farm equipment, farm sensors, satellite imagery and drone imagery are changing ag production. The campers were able to participate in a hands-on activity to help understand how the information that is captured through sensors and imagery can be used by farmers to make better decisions for planting crops. Ali also talked about various careers in the Precision Ag field.

