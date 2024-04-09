By: admin

Published April 9, 2024, in Headline News, School

Congratulations to the state qualifiers for the SCW FFA CDE teams. In order to get to state, a student has to be in the top four teams or the top five as an individual (not in qualifying teams). State will take place April 18-20.

Qualifying as a team are: Milk Quality and Products (Raily Munoz-Martinez, Morgan Eggleston, Megan Kogel, Hudson Fouberg), Natural Resources (Cody Slykhuis, Bryce Larson, Keaton Fridley, Grant Edwards, McCoy Schulz), Nursery Landscaping (Aubrey Senska, Kara Wormstadt, Cameron Edwards, Tori Hoffman, Miley Adams).

Individual qualifiers are: Gage Hines (Agricultural Mechanics), McKenzie Baruth (Floriculture), Carter Edwards (Agronomy), Samuel Baruth (Meat Evaluation and Technology), Danielle Brooks (Horse Evaluation and Selection), and Addyson Baruth (Veterinary Science).

…See pictures of those who qualified in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!