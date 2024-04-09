SCW FFA CDE qualifiers headed to State

By:
Published April 9, 2024, in Headline News, School

Congratulations to the state qualifiers for the SCW FFA CDE teams. In order to get to state, a student has to be in the top four teams or the top five as an individual (not in qualifying teams). State will take place April 18-20.

Qualifying as a team are: Milk Quality and Products (Raily Munoz-Martinez, Morgan Eggleston, Megan Kogel, Hudson Fouberg), Natural Resources (Cody Slykhuis, Bryce Larson, Keaton Fridley, Grant Edwards, McCoy Schulz), Nursery Landscaping (Aubrey Senska, Kara Wormstadt, Cameron Edwards, Tori Hoffman, Miley Adams).

Individual qualifiers are: Gage Hines (Agricultural Mechanics),  McKenzie Baruth (Floriculture), Carter Edwards (Agronomy), Samuel Baruth (Meat Evaluation and Technology), Danielle Brooks (Horse Evaluation and Selection), and Addyson Baruth (Veterinary Science).

…See pictures of those who qualified in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    April 2024
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    March 31, 2024 April 1, 2024 April 2, 2024 April 3, 2024 April 4, 2024 April 5, 2024 April 6, 2024
    April 7, 2024 April 8, 2024 April 9, 2024 April 10, 2024 April 11, 2024 April 12, 2024 April 13, 2024
    April 14, 2024 April 15, 2024 April 16, 2024 April 17, 2024 April 18, 2024 April 19, 2024 April 20, 2024
    April 21, 2024 April 22, 2024 April 23, 2024 April 24, 2024 April 25, 2024 April 26, 2024 April 27, 2024
    April 28, 2024 April 29, 2024 April 30, 2024 May 1, 2024 May 2, 2024 May 3, 2024 May 4, 2024

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 