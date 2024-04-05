By: admin

Published April 5, 2024, in School

As part of their social studies curriculum, Sanborn Central’s fifth and sixth grade students conducted a wax museum in their school gym on Thursday, March 28. Fifth grade teacher, Robin Moody, had each of her students research a historical figure as part of their social studies lesson plans, and then, they had to take their research, write a speech and present their information to an audience as part of their English/language arts curriculum.

The sixth-grade social studies teacher, Hannah Ziebarth, asked her students to research one of the figures in history that they have studied this year, and they also had to organize a speech and present the information to an audience at the wax museum.

All the students “dressed the part” for their presentations during the wax museum hours on Thursday morning. There were famous people from as far back as Pocahontas and King Tut to more contemporary figures like the famous astronaut Sally Ride and world-renowned bronc rider, Casey Tibbs, and some from each generation in between.

Each of the students had to create a poster and speech with information about the person of history they were portraying. They each wore a yellow button on their shirt to press in order to bring them to life and speak with attendees as they took in the students’ exhibits around the gym.

Mason Morgan, a fifth grader at Sanborn Central, portrayed Andrew Jackson. He said that to prepare for the wax museum presentation, he had to search the web for information, practice his speech and come up with some props and a costume. “I worked on my presentation and practiced for pretty much the whole month of March. It took some work, but it was a fun project,” Morgan stated.

…See pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!