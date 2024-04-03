Counselor Amundson wins Rising Star Award

By:
Published April 3, 2024, in Headline News, School

logan amundson holds the Rising Star Award she earned from the South Dakota Counselor Association.

Sanborn Central’s Guidance Counselor, Logan Amundson, has been awarded the Rising Star Award by the South Dakota Counselor Association. The award recognizes one individual across the state of South Dakota each year who is a newcomer to the profession of school counseling and has entered the field in the past five years. The Rising Star recipient must also be a model for new counselors, demonstrating the highest standards of professional competence, along with making outstanding contributions to the school community and/or the profession. The award winner must also demonstrate an excellent rapport with students, parents and school personnel and be a member of the South Dakota School Counselor Association with a Master’s degree and certified by the state of South Dakota. 

Read on in this week's issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

