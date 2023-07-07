Woonsocket Water Festival sprinkles entertaining events all weekend

By:
Published July 7, 2023, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

The Woonsocket Water Festival started on Saturday, July 1, with the annual 5K walk/run and continued through July 4, ending with the annual fireworks display put on by the Town and Country Fire District of Woonsocket. Make sure to get a copy of next week’s Sanborn Weekly Journal for full coverage of all the events and two extra pages of color photos to commemorate another great Fourth of July celebrated in Woonsocket. 

…See a couple of pictures of the festivities in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

