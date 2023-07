By: admin

Published July 7, 2023, in 4-H, Area News

The Sanborn County 4-H Horse Show was held on Tuesday, June 27, at the 4-H Horse Arena in Forestburg with Becky Leonard of Tea as the judge. A total of 11 4-Hers participated in this event. Results are as follows:

Senior English Showmanship: Blue – Bailey Feistner, Delaney Zoss;

Beginner English Showmanship: Purple – Taylor Kayser;

Senior Hunt Seat Equitation: Blue – Bailey Feistner, Delaney Zoss;

Beginner Hunt Seat Equitation: Purple – Taylor Kayser;

Senior Hunter Equitation Over Fences: Purple – Bailey Feistner;

Senior Western Showmanship: Purple – Hope Baysinger, Bailey Feistner, Delaney Zoss; Red – Hudson Fouberg;

Junior Western Showmanship: Purple – Avery Lockwood; Blue – Ramsey Fouberg; Red – Emmitt Feistner;

Beginner Western Showmanship: Blue – Henry Feistner, Taylor Kayser, Baylee Rostyne;

Senior Western Horsemanship: Purple – Delaney Zoss; Blue – Bailey Feistner; Red – Hope Baysinger, Hudson Fouberg;

Junior Western Horsemanship: Purple – Ramsey Fouberg, Avery Lockwood; Blue – Emmitt Feistner;

Beginner Western Horsemanship: Purple – Taylor Kayser; Blue – Henry Feistner, Baylee Rostyne;

Senior Reining: Purple – Bailey Feistner, Hudson Fouberg, Delaney Zoss;

Junior Reining: Purple – Ramsey Fouberg; Blue – Avery Lockwood; Red – Emmitt Feistner; White – Baylee Rostyne;

Senior Ranch Riding: Purple – Bailey Feistner, Delaney Zoss; Blue – Hope Baysinger; Red – Hudson Fouberg;

Junior Ranch Riding: Blue – Avery Lockwood; Red – Emmitt Feistner;

Senior Trail: Purple – Bailey Feistner, Delaney Zoss; Blue – Hope Baysinger, Hudson Fouberg;

Junior Trail: Purple – Avery Lockwood; Blue – Emmitt Feistner;

Beginner Trail: Blue – Henry Feistner, Baylee Rostyne;

Senior Pole Bending: Purple – Bailey Feistner (25.76 + 5), Hudson Fouberg (25.11 + 5); Blue – Hope Baysinger (33.86)

Junior Pole Bending: Blue – Ramsey Fouberg (30.69 + 5), Riata Kobold (34.70); Red – Henry Feistner (39.63 +5); White – Emmitt Feistner (NT);

Senior Barrel Racing: Purple – Bailey Feistner (16.92), Hudson Fouberg (18.32); Blue – Hope Baysinger (22.41 + 5);

Junior Barrel Racing: Purple – Emmitt Feistner (20.69), Ramsey Fouberg (17.41); Blue – Riata Kobold (23.43); Red – Henry Feistner (49.94).

The 2023 State 4-H Horse Show will be held on July 24-26 at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Ft. Pierre.

