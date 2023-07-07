By: admin

Published July 7, 2023, in 4-H, Area News

Diversity is the best way to describe the wide range of topics covered at the 4-H Public Presentation Contest on June 19. Spectators present heard about bees, sewing, family history, dogs, breeds of beef, how to make your own bug spray, betta fish, John Deere and many more things! The Sanborn County 4-Hers impressed the audience and judges with their mixture of illustrated talks, public presentations and demonstrations. Judging the event this year were Carrie Howard and Candi Danek.

Ribbons were awarded to these deserving 4-Hers:

Purple

Miley Adams – Summer Safety;

Hope Baysinger – The Buzz About Bees;

Lane and Ty Burkel – Go Big Green;

Bailey Feistner – The Dog Days of Summer;

Ashlee Hanson – Why Ashlee;

Victoria Hoffman – Time Management & Organization;

Brooklyn Larson – So, Sew What?;

Memphis Moody – These Bugs Drive Me Gnats!;

Teagen Moody – Where’s the Beef?;

Scarlett Radke – Cow Artist.

Blue

Kaylee Adams – Skin Care Must Haves!;

Whitney Adams – How to Grow a Pumpkin Patch; Beau Enfield – Wake Up Your Pasture! (With Intensive Grazing);

Vada Enfield – Put Your Pasture to Bed! (Let Them Rest);

Landon Hoffman – Tractor Safety;

Anna Hunter – Betta Care 101;

Trevor and Kahle Johnson – Game On.

…See pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!