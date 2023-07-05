Hawks host festive night at the ball diamond

By:
Published July 5, 2023, in Area News, Headline News, Letcher, Sports

On Friday, June 30, the SDVFW Letcher Hawks Teeners teams welcomed the teams from Alexandria for a fun night of baseball, music, raffles, burgers and fireworks. The night started with the 14U teams and the Letcher Hawks taking a 2-10 loss. 

Rylan Eggleston led things off on the pitcher’s mound for the Hawks. He allowed three hits and two runs over two and a third innings, striking out one. Parker Ettswold threw two and two-thirds innings out of the bullpen.

At the plate, Ettswold and Eli White each collected one hit to lead Letcher offensively.

Between games, the Sanborn Central junior class drew the winner of their cooler full of non-alcoholic drinks and snacks as a fundraiser for prom next year. The winner was McKinley Simon of Woonsocket. During the games, the Letcher American Legion Auxiliary sold chances on the exquisite quilt that they will draw the winner for this fall. Contact a member if you would like your chance on a beautifully created quilt with an eagle in the center.

The 16U boys followed with their game, and they had a good battle with the Hawks coming up short and losing to Alexandria with a final score of 4-9. 

McCoy Schulz opened the game pitching for the 16U Hawks. He gave up seven hits and seven runs over four and one-third innings, striking out two and walking two. 

Bryce Larson led the Hawks offensively with two hits in four at bats. Larson and Wyatt Anderson each stole multiple bases in Letcher’s loss in the 16U game.

Read on and see more pictures in this week's issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

