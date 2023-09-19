Yabba, Dabba, Do… It’s Homecoming Week

By:
Published September 19, 2023, in Headline News, School

With a “Cartoons” theme this year, Blackhawks Homecoming Week is upon us, and the festivities have started. Everything started on Monday with Spirit Week days designated in Woonsocket as Pajama Day and Sanborn Central had “Monsters University” Wear Your Favorite College Gear Day. Coronation was on Monday night at both schools with Cooper Goldammer and Kara Wormstadt being crowned as royalty at Sanborn Central and Kam Ochsner and Evan VonEye receiving the honor at Woonsocket. 

The Blackhawks volleyball girls had their only game of the week on Tuesday night against Wolsey-Wessington at Sanborn Central, and the homecoming football game will be on Friday night at Wessington Springs against the TDA/AC/DC Thunderhawks. Results from those games along with all other activities and designated spirit days will be in next week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal. 

There will be two extra color pages in next week’s issue for Homecoming photos. If you would like to help sponsor those pages, please contact Carrie Howard at (605) 796-4221 or (605) 770-8997.

…See pictures of the crowned royalty and more in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

