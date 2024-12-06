Christmas season is finally upon us

With Thanksgiving falling so late in the calendar, it felt like the Christmas season was never going to get here, but it has, and there is plenty to do in Sanborn County to celebrate. 

Letcher’s Third Annual Parade of Lights will be this Friday night, Dec. 6, starting at 6 p.m. There will be a feed after with proceeds going to the Letcher Teener Baseball program.

Both Woonsocket and Sanborn Central Schools will have their Christmas concerts next week with Woonsocket on Tuesday, Dec. 10, starting at 7 p.m. and Sanborn Central’s on Thursday, Dec. 12, starting at 6:30 p.m.

CorTrust Bank will be hosting their Holiday Open House next Wednesday, Dec. 11, so visit their Artesian location starting at 11 a.m. for soups, sandwiches and goodies.

The Letcher American Legion will be hosting their Annual Turkey Bingo Night on Saturday, Dec. 14 with the BBQs and pie meal starting at 6 p.m. and Bingo starting at 7 p.m.

The Sanborn County Courthouse will have Santa welcoming kids to visit about what they want for Christmas from 3-4:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20. The “Parade of Trees” will also be at the courthouse scheduled to be available for viewing during courthouse hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from now until Jan. 3.

Also, Bultsma Insurance Agency is holding a coloring contest. Pick up a picture to color and enter in the conest at their office in our building or the Sanborn Weekly Journal.

There is something for everyone to help get in the holiday spirit. All the churches in the county will also have services scheduled specifically for the advent season, which helps us all remember the reason for the season. If there is anything else going on in the area that you would like to see promoted in the paper, please contact us at 605-796-4221, and we can help get the word out. Let the joyous festivities begin!

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

