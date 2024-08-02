Fishing workshop held for young and old alike

Published August 2, 2024, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

It was a very exciting day on July 22 in Woonsocket!  Game Fish & Parks came to present a Fishing Workshop to an eager group of participants. Bringing a trailer filled with around 100 fishing rods, Levi Gebhart from Game Fish & Parks met the 55 youth at the Woonsocket Community Center to start the event. Gebhart shared knowledge on different types of rods, the anatomy of fish and how to identify fish native to South Dakota. Moving on from there, the group learned how to tie three different knots and were able to practice their knot tying.  

By 10 a.m., the group moved over to Lake Prior to get their fishing poles and bait. It was quite a sight to see! Especially exciting was the addition of seven residents from the nursing home who were able to come and join. Anglers positioned themselves all around the south side of the lake. Many preferred fishing for the smaller fish closer to shore, while others went after the bigger fish. Success was seen on all levels! A big shoutout to Game Fish & Parks for giving the community this wonderful opportunity.

