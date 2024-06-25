Heavy rains over four days drown the county

By:
Published June 25, 2024, in Area News, Around the County, Headline News

Pictured is 241st Street in Sanborn County. It is straight east of the Letcher corner on SD Highway 37. The culvert got washed out due to the excessive rains received in the area last week.

Like Luke Bryan says in his popular country hit, “Rain is a Good Thing,” most South Dakotans hate to complain about getting a few inches of rain this time of year, but too much is too much, as was determined by most of the area after nearly nine inches fell in some areas and even more in others. 

Sanborn County was inundated with rain starting on Monday, June 17, which canceled most activities on Tuesday morning. The weather took a break on Wednesday and then poured most of the day on Thursday and, once again, canceled activities until Friday. By the end of the week, there were reports of basements flooding, sump pumps not being able to keep up, roads closed and crops destroyed. 

Read on and see an additional picture in this week's issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

