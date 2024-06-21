VanDenHemel celebrates 25 years of monastic profession

By:
Published June 21, 2024, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

YANKTON – Sister Carol Jean VanDenHemel, OSB, celebrated her 25th jubilee of monastic profession on June 15 at Sacred Heart Monastery, Yankton. S. Carol Jean is the oldest of three daughters born to Jim and Shirley VanDenHemel of Woonsocket. She attended Mount Marty University for one year before transferring to Northern State University in Aberdeen, where she earned a degree in English Education with minors in Speech and Theater in 1997. In 2010, S. Carol Jean earned a Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction from Marquette University. Attending many youth retreats, experiencing a prayer partner while at MMU, learning about the Oblate program, and participating in a summer “Learn and Earn” program at the monastery helped in her discernment. 

“My call to religious life has consistently been a call to community. I’ve had the opportunity to live in [communities] not only at the Monastery but also in smaller convent communities wherever we have ministered to the faithful. In all these communities, my sisters have been there to encourage, console, and celebrate with their prayer and presence.” 

S. Carol Jean made her first vows at Sacred Heart Monastery in August 1999 and final vows in 2003. 

Beginning her teaching ministry at Cedar Catholic Junior High in Hartington, Neb., S. Carol Jean then taught at O’Gorman High School in Sioux Falls, Nativity Jesuit Academy in Milwaukee, Wis., and is currently in her 13th year at Mount Michael Benedictine High School in Elkhorn, Neb., where she teaches freshman and junior Theology.

“The opportunity to share our Benedictine charism, values, and stories as a part of teaching theology has been a joy. I love teaching at MM, building community at our all-boys school.”

A lifelong learner, S. Carol Jean’s service has included the Central Forensics Conference (while at O’Gorman), the Accreditation Committee at Mount Michael, the Monastery Council, and the Mount Marty University Board of Trustees. She is also a member of the monastery’s Public Relations Committee. 

There will be a celebration for VanDenHemel during 8:30 a.m. Mass at St. Wilfrid Church in Woonsocket on Sunday, June 23, with a reception to follow.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    June 2024
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    May 26, 2024 May 27, 2024 May 28, 2024 May 29, 2024 May 30, 2024 May 31, 2024 June 1, 2024
    June 2, 2024 June 3, 2024 June 4, 2024 June 5, 2024 June 6, 2024 June 7, 2024 June 8, 2024
    June 9, 2024 June 10, 2024 June 11, 2024 June 12, 2024 June 13, 2024 June 14, 2024 June 15, 2024
    June 16, 2024 June 17, 2024 June 18, 2024 June 19, 2024 June 20, 2024 June 21, 2024 June 22, 2024
    June 23, 2024 June 24, 2024 June 25, 2024 June 26, 2024 June 27, 2024 June 28, 2024 June 29, 2024
    June 30, 2024 July 1, 2024 July 2, 2024 July 3, 2024 July 4, 2024 July 5, 2024 July 6, 2024

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 