Published June 21, 2024, in Headline News, Sports

The Springs Owls amateur baseball team have a record of 3-2 so far this season. Their wins have come against the Plankinton Bankers, 5-1, the Winner Demons, 4-2 and the Chamberlain Mallards, 8-4. They played Chamberlain on Thursday, June 13 for their second win on the road, third overall.

Dalton Mogck earned the win for the Owls.

At the plate, the Owls tallied 14 hits in the game.

On Sunday, June 16, the Owls hosted the top-seeded KWL Nationals. It was a back-and-forth run, with the game tied at 2-2 going into the ninth inning. Then, after an error cost the Owls two runs, the Nationals just picked up steam and finished the ninth with six runs, pulling ahead of the Owls 8-2. Wessington Springs couldn’t get anything going at the plate to answer, and they lost the game.

Butterfield took the loss for the Owls. The reliever went three and two-thirds innings, surrendering six runs (zero earned) on three hits, striking out three and walking two. Mason Schelske stepped on the hill first for Wessington Springs. The southpaw gave up five hits and two runs over five innings, striking out seven and walking eight.

Olinger led the Owls offensively with two hits in four at-bats.

The Springs Owls play Burke at home tonight (Thursday) starting at 8 p.m., and their next game is in Plankinton with a rematch against the Bankers starting at 7 p.m.

