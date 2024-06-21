By: admin

Published June 21, 2024, in Sports

On Monday, June 10, the Letcher Hawks Teener Baseball teams were on the road to Salem to take on the Cubs. The night started with the 14U crew playing, and the Salem Cubs defeating the Hawks 0-12. The Salem 14U Cubs had a lead of 0-5 after three innings and then scored an additional seven unanswered runs in the fourth to take the win from the Hawks with the mercy rule in five.

Rylan Eggleston started on the hill for the Hawks. The lefty allowed two hits and six runs (four earned) over three and one-third innings, striking out eight and walking five. Offensively, Tyson Kokesh led the younger Hawks team with one hit in two at bats.

The 16U Hawks played next, and although they had to watch a six-run lead wither away, they took a tight grasp and held on for a 7-5 victory over the Salem 16U Cubs.

Bryce Larson started the game pitching for the 16U Hawks. He surrendered one hit and three runs (zero earned) over five and one-third innings, striking out six and walking four. McCoy Schulz came into the game as relief for Letcher to finish with the win.

Jaden Digman started the scoring for the Hawks in the second inning with a single, scoring two runs. Schulz, Larson and Digman all had two hits each. Tyson Eddy also drove in two runs to help out the Hawks’ offense. Letcher had patience at the plate, piling up seven walks. Digman and Parker Ettswold each stole multiple bases for the 16U Hawks. Altogether, the whole team collected nine stolen bases in the game.

On Wednesday, June 12, the Hawks welcomed the Tyndall Teeners to Letcher for another doubleheader for the week. Pitching was a struggle for the Letcher 14U boys, as they gave up 14 runs on four hits in the second inning. The final score of the game was 1-25, Tyndall, with a mercy rule ending it in three.

Cole Wilson started on the mound for the Letcher 14U Hawks. He allowed nine hits and 21 runs (11 earned) over one and one-third innings, striking out no one and walking six. Grant Edwards went into the game for relief in the loss. Eggleston led the younger Letcher team offensively going two-for-two at the plate with one run batted in.

For the second game of the evening, the 16U Hawks fell to Tyndall 16U 4-8. Ettswold led things off on the hill for Letcher, allowing eight hits and seven runs (three earned) over four innings, striking out six and walking four.

As the number three batter in the lineup, Larson led the Letcher 16U Hawks, going two-for-three at the plate and batting in two runs.

The Hawks’ game aagainst Canistota/Freeman on Monday, June 17, was cancelled due to weather, but then they were scheduled to go to Platte on Wednesday, June 19. Their next three games are at home in Letcher on June 24, 26 and July 1. Games start at 5:30 p.m. The Town of Letcher and the Hawks organization have all worked together to get the baseball facility in great condition, so take the time to go and see for yourself and support a wonderful program for the area’s youth.

…See pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!