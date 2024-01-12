By: admin

Published January 12, 2024

On Saturday, Jan. 6, the girls’ and boys’ junior high basketball teams traveled to Huron to participate in the James Valley Christian tournament. The SCW girls took third place with a record of 1-1 in the tournament, and the SCW boys placed first with a 2-0 record, defeating Wessington Springs and James Valley Christian.

The girls kicked off the morning of games. The young Lady Blackhawks played hard in a close matchup with Wessington Springs but came up short losing their first game with a score 18-19. In their second game, the Lady Blackhawks played the Mitchell Christian Eagles. They got off to an early lead and never looked back, defeating the Eagles 39-10.

The SCW boys’ first game of the tournament was against Wessington Springs. The boys hit the court running and jumped off to a quick lead that they never gave up, winning with a final score of 36 SCW, 15 WS. The win brought them up against the James Valley Christian Vikings to determine the tournament’s winner. Once again, the Blackhawk boys started the game with the lead that expanded to 13 points by half time. The young JVC boys tried to make a comeback in the second half, but the SCW boys held them off to win the game and the tournament with a final score, 35-34.

