Published September 17, 2024, in Headline News, School, Sports

This year’s Homecoming events were well attended with great participation. The weather was wonderful, the Disney theme was entertaining, and the students kept things to a level of good, clean fun.

The results for the Homecoming parade are:

Woonsocket Elementary – first place, sixth grade; second place, third grade; third place, Pre-K;

Woonsocket seventh through 12th – first place, juniors; second place, announced as seventh grade, but, after further deliberation, was probably supposed to go to the eighth grade; third place, sophomores;

Sanborn Central School – first place, second/third grade; second place, Pre-K; third place, first grade;

Businesses/Organizations – first place, Horizon Health Clinic; second place, Santel; third place, First National Bank of Omaha.

