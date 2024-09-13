By: admin

Published September 13, 2024, in 4-H, Area News, Headline News

The 2024 Mastery Showcase concluded with a remarkable display of talent and dedication, highlighting young participants’ exceptional abilities across the region. The event, which aims to celebrate and promote excellence in various disciplines, saw exciting competition and outstanding performances.

Hope Baysinger from Sanborn County led the pack, securing first place with her exemplary project, “Clothes for a Cause.” She sewed pants and skirts to send to a poverty community. Baysinger’s achievement is a testament to her hard work, creativity, and mastery in her chosen field. Her success at the showcase brings pride to Sanborn County.

The Mastery Showcase is known for its rigorous evaluation process, including display and interview judging phases. Participants must present their projects and answer questions from the judge, Dr. Tim Tanner, SDSU Extension State 4-H Program Director, demonstrating their understanding and expertise.

The judging criteria focus on the quality and impact of the projects, as well as the participants’ presentation skills and ability to articulate their ideas clearly.

The 2024 Mastery Showcase provided a platform for young talents to shine and highlighted the importance of fostering creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills among youth. The event inspires future participants and reminds them of the incredible potential of young minds.

As the showcase concluded, the participants were celebrated for their achievements, and the top performers were awarded for their exceptional work.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly journal!