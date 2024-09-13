By: admin

Published September 13, 2024, in Headline News, Sports

The SCW Blackhawks volleyball ladies hosted two competitive teams on their home courts last week. They started with playing Hanson in Forestburg on Tuesday, Sept. 3. Unfortunately, the Beaverettes dammed up the Blackhawks’ chance at a win and swam away with a victory in four sets with scores of 18-25, 23-25, 25-20 and 16-25.

On Thursday, Sept. 5, SCW welcomed the Ethan Rustlers to Woonsocket. The teams were very compatible, but the Lady Blackhawks proved to be the more determined squad as they won the battle and earned the win in three sets with scores of 25-23, 25-20 and 25-22.

The SCW Blackhawks’ varsity volleyball team is now 3-2 on the season. They were in Corsica on Tuesday night for an evening full of games starting with junior high at 4 p.m. They are in Parkston tonight (Thursday) with junior high starting at 4 p.m. They then compete in the Wolsey-Wessington Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 14. They host Wessington Springs next Tuesday night in Woonsocket with junior high starting at 4 p.m.

