Published January 26, 2024, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held with the Sanborn County Planning & Zoning Board at 9:15 a.m. on Monday, February 5th, 2024. The meeting will be held on the second floor of the Sanborn County Courthouse in the Commissioner Room in Woonsocket, S.D. In the event of inclement weather, the meeting will be held the following Monday.

Meeting is to discuss a Variance Application for allowing two or more camping units in an area less than 20,000 square feet in size (Section 1521). This is land on Lot 9 of J&L Subdivision NW4 30-106-62 Twin Lake Township, Sanborn County, S.D.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend this hearing.

Should you have any questions, please call the Director of Equalization office at 605-796-4514.

Tami Ziebart

Deputy Zoning

Administrator,

Sanborn County

Published once on January 25, 2024