NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Published January 26, 2024, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held with the Sanborn County Commissioners acting as the Board of Adjustment at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 6th, 2024. The meeting will be held on the second floor of the Sanborn County Courthouse in the Commissioner Room in Woonsocket, S.D. In the event of inclement weather, the meeting will be rescheduled.

Meeting is to discuss a Variance Application for a structure addition that will exceed the 75 feet side lot requirement per Section 515 (Minimum Yard Requirement). This is land on the NW4 25-106-60, Union Township, Sanborn County, S.D. 

All interested parties are encouraged to attend this hearing.

Should you have any questions, please call the Director of Equalization office at 605-796-4514.

Tami Ziebart

Deputy Zoning

Administrator,

Sanborn County

Published once on January 25, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $12.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

