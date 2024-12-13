Oral Interp students perform well at State

Published December 13, 2024, in Headline News, School

The Woonsocket Oral Interp state qualifiers showcased their talent at the state competition in Sturgis on Saturday, Dec. 7. McKenzie Baruth and Oscar Anderson competed in the duet category, delivering an impressive performance that earned them both superior medals. In the afternoon session, Andie Aughenbaugh captivated the audience in the serious reading category, also earning a superior medal for her outstanding performance. Due to the remarkable achievements of these three students, the team was awarded the Team Excellence award. Their hard work and dedication brought pride to the Woonsocket School. 

