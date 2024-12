By: admin

Published December 13, 2024

Alexa Goertz, senior at Woonsocket High School and senior captain of the SCW Blackhawks basketball team, signed her official letter of intent to play basketball for the Dordt Defenders of Dordt University.

Alexa is the daughter of Brian and Shelley (Ogle) Goertz of Huron. She is pictured here with the SCW Blackhawk coaches, her family and a representative from the college.

