By: admin

Published July 12, 2024, in 4-H, Area News, Sports

Each year SD 4-H selects top senior division shooters for the four-person teams to represent South Dakota at the National 4-H Shoot. This year Sanborn County was represented by Alex Schelske on the .22 Small Bore Rifle team. Sanborn County Shooting Sports Instructor Art Kneen was chosen to coach the National Air Pistol Team. Sanborn County Shooting Sports Instructor Audrey Kneen attended to assist each of the teams with equipment and supplies, and parents were also in attendance.

The National 4-H Shooting competition was held June 23-28 in Grand Island, Neb. 4-H youth from across the country competed in compound archery, recurve archery, air rifle, air pistol, .22 rifle, .22 pistol, shotgun, muzzleloading, and hunting skills. Each discipline has three days of competitive events, as well as practice opportunities for each event.

As a state, South Dakota tied with Missouri for an amazing second place finish in the nation in the overall sweepstakes competition for all disciplines.

The group arrived in Grand Island on Sunday, June 23 and spent Monday with practice during the day and Opening Ceremonies that night. Competition began on Tuesday.

Overall, Schelske led his team with a solid individual performance, placing 15 of the 79 competitors, and the SD team placed sixth of the total 19 teams.

The week of Shooting Sports competition was definitely a success for Sanborn County and South Dakota.

…Read details and see a picture of the competition in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal.