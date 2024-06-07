By: admin

Published June 7, 2024, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

As was reported in last week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal, some vandals took a golf cart for a spin and did some heavy damage to the vehicle. After the story went to press, it was reported that a transit bus, owned by Lon McWhorter, was also taken for a joy ride the same night and was damaged, as well. Through the investigation, it has been determined that all of this took place very early Tuesday morning, May 21, at around 2 a.m. Interviews have been conducted, but the crime is still under an ongoing, active investigation. If anyone has any information about this, please contact the Sanborn County Sheriff’s office at 605-796-4511.