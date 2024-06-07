By: admin

Published June 7, 2024, in Headline News, School

Sanborn Central named Riley Zoss-Littau 2023-2024 Friend of Education. This award is given each year to a community member who is always willing to pitch in wherever needed within the Sanborn Central School for the better of the student body.

Officials at Sanborn Central remarked, “Riley brings a wealth of knowledge, enthusiasm, and a strong commitment to supporting our educational community. Whether it’s reading in classrooms, educating students on agriculture and the benefits of eating well, or showing up with the willingness to work (and a blow-dryer) when prom decorating needs tackled, his versatility and willingness to contribute is an invaluable asset.”

