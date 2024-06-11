As was reported in the last two issues of the Sanborn Weekly Journal, a golf cart and transit bus were recently heavily damaged in the town of Woonsocket. The transit bus belongs to Lon McWhorter, and he is now offering a $500 reward to anyone who gives verifiable information that leads to the capture of those involved in the criminal acts that took place in the early morning of Tuesday, May 21. They are asking anyone with any information about these crimes to please contact the Sanborn County Sheriff’s Office at 605-796-4511.
