4-H Club Blue Group tours creamery and flight school

Published June 14, 2024, in 4-H, Area News

The Town ‘N Kountry Kids 4-H Club Blue Group enjoyed a field trip day this June.  The group went to Farm Life Creamery located by Ethan. They enjoyed delicious samples of chocolate milk and a variety of cheeses that are made at this creamery. After the tour, members were entertained with minature golf, various animals begging to be fed, and a sack lunch.  

After lunch, the club traveled to the Dakota Flight School by Mitchell. The group was informed by an excellent guide of many facts about becoming a pilot and unique information. They observed a small plane with its controls. They also toured several of the largest planes in the airport. A great time was enjoyed by all.

…See pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

