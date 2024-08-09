By: admin

Published August 9, 2024, in Headline News, Sports

The American Legion, the nations largest veterans service organization, is committed to mentoring youth and sponsoring wholesome programs in our communities. Through the Youth Pillar of Service, the Woonsocket Legion Post 29 is committed to supporting the Teener Baseball program in Sanborn County. During a break in the games at the U16 Region tournament in Letcher, Legion members Duane Peterson and Keith Senska presented a $1,500 donation to the program on behalf of Post 29.

