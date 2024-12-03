By: admin

Published December 3, 2024, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

Eric ambroson, of District III, went over the results of the recent housing survey conducted over the summer at a Development Corporation’s Housing Committee meeting in Woonsocket last week. Community leaders and business owners were in attendance as part of the committee.

The Woonsocket Development Corporation’s Housing Committee, along with community leaders, met Monday, Nov. 25, with Eric Ambroson, District III Community Planning & Development Specialist to review the results from the recent Housing Survey conducted by District III. A summary of the results from the study and the local survey were revealed along with options and opportunities for the Woonsocket community to consider.

Woonsocket, known for its friendly residents and strong sense of community, has become an attractive location for families and professionals seeking a quieter lifestyle while staying close to key regional hubs. The Development Corporation’s Housing Committee, in conjunction with the City of Woonsocket, has worked to purchase abandoned lots, clean them up, and find buyers interested in building homes. Available homes and rental properties are scarce, leaving potential new residents with limited options.

The Woonsocket Housing Study allows the Development Corporation to use the data provided to apply for grants and funding through several programs available to communities with projected needs. The survey included results from Woonsocket, Sanborn County, and similar sized towns in South Dakota. The data revealed population trends, generational makeup, and population projections as well as housing values, the age and condition of homes in Woonsocket, and socio-economic conditions that impact the town’s ability to grow. The survey supported the data with most respondents indicating one of the biggest challenges is the limited numbers of affordable homes for sale. This has long been a concern for employers and the local workforce.

…Read on in this weeks’ issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!