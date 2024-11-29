By: admin

Published November 29, 2024, in Headline News, School

On Monday, Nov. 18, students from Woonsocket participated in the Regional oral interpretation contest in DeSmet, and Sanborn Central students traveled to Aberdeen on Friday, Nov. 22, to perform in their Regional contest.

Those who advanced to State are: Andie Aughenbaugh, who placed second in Serious; Oscar Anderson and McKenzie Baruth, who earned third in duet; and Sean Bitterman, placing second in Serious.

They will perform at the State competition on Saturday, Dec. 7, at Sturgis Brown High School in Sturgis.

