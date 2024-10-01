Woonsocket weekend full of fun fall festivities

By:
Published October 1, 2024, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

It was a beautiful weekend in Sanborn County with temperatures hovering around 90 degrees on Saturday, which was perfect for the first outdoor, fall vendor fair organized by the Lauras of the Flower Garage by IrmaLea Fields. In addition, the Swenson Produce Pumpkin Patch opened for the season. It will now be open on Saturdays and Sundays, and they have a lot of activities for families with kids of all ages, including three different bouncy houses, a zipline, face painting and covered wagon rides around the pumpkin patch and more. The Annual Woonsocket Craft and Vendor Fair, organized by Julie Bebout, also took place this weekend at the Woonsocket Community and Events Center, so there really was something for everyone in The Town With the Beautiful Lake. Although the weather doesn’t really feel like it at the moment, fall is here, and this weekend was a wonderful way for people to get the feeling of transitioning into the season of pumpkins, harvest and happiness.

