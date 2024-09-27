SCW Lady Blackhawks see success at home

By:
Published September 27, 2024, in Headline News, Sports

On Tuesday, Sept. 17, the Lady Blackhawks welcomed the Wessington Springs Spartans for a night of volleyball at the Woonsocket gym. Even without starter Addison Bartholow, the Lady Blackhawks dominated the game winning in three sets, 25-15, 25-17 and 25-13. 

On Saturday, Sept. 21, the Lady Blackhawks were at home again, this time in Forestburg, for an afternoon of volleyball against the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland (ORR) Raiders. Once again, SCW took charge of the competition and sent the Raiders home with a loss after three sets with scores of 25-12, 25-20 and 25-16.

The SCW Lady Blackhawks improved to 8-5 for the season. Their next games were against Wolsey-Wessington in Wolsey on Tuesday, Sept. 24, and then they have a little break until Tuesday, Oct. 1 against Highmore-Harrold in Highmore. 

…See pictures and individual stats in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

