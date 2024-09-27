Blackhawks run at Fish Lake

On Wednesday, Sept. 18, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Cross Country team traveled to the Fish Lake Country Club to participate in the MVP Invite.

In the girls’ varsity 5K, Blackhawk runner Lainey Goertz medaled in fourth place with 26:07.7, and Emilie Lindgren placed 13th with a time of 30:21.2.

In the boys’ varsity 5K race, Jackson Wolter medaled in fourth place, finishing in 20:25.4; Mathias Lindgren also ran in the race, but his results were not available.

In the boys’ junior varsity 3K, Liam Terkildsen earned third place with 16:31.8, and SJ Schlicht came in fourth with 17:05.0.

The SCW Cross Country team traveled to Dell Rapids on Monday, Sept. 23 to compete, and those results will be in next week’s issue. Their next race will be on Wednesday, Oct. 2, when they head to the Colman/Egan meet.

