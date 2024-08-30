By: admin

The Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central (WWSSC) Blackhawks started their football season last Friday night with a huge win over the always competitive Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (BEE) Seahawks. The Blackhawks were the first to score, and the Seahawks quickly answered back. It appeared as though it would be a back-and-forth scoring game, until the Blackhawks started putting things together and dominated the second half to finish with a 28-13 triumph over the Seahawks.

The Blackhawks are under new leadership with Head Coach Michael Schmitz who had this to say after the first game of the season, “Overall, we are really happy with the first win of the season. It is great to get going in the right direction. We really started to put some things together offensively to move the ball. Holden Havlik had a good game throwing the ball and spreading it out to different targets. Colby Flowers and Ryder Michalek had a great game bringing in big catches throughout the game. Our defense started off slow, but we got more confident as the game went on. Our defensive line really came out fast and helped to disrupt the running game. Tyson Eddy had some key tackles late in the game to help solidify the win. The defense really started to work as one at the end of the game. I am fortunate to coach these great young men and can’t wait to see what they can do.”

WWSSC has their next game at home in Wessington Springs this Friday night against Lead-Deadwood starting at 6 p.m. Next week, they have a bye week, and the following week is Homecoming.

