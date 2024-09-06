By: admin

Published September 6, 2024, in Headline News, Sports

Grant Edwards takes off with one of his three interceptions in the Blackhawks’ game against Lead-Deadwood in Wessington Springs last week.

Last Friday night, the WWSSC Blackhawks hosted the Lead-Deadwood Golddiggers in Wessington Springs and sent the Golddiggers searching to strike elsewhere as the Blackhawks earned their second win of the season with a 42-6 victory.

Regarding last Friday’s game, Head Coach Michael Schmitz stated, “The Blackhawks took another good step forward. We did some really good things on offense to continue to move the ball. The team is really coming together and playing with a lot of fun. The defense started to play faster with more confidence.”

The Blackhawks have a bye this week, and then they play Webster in Wessington Springs on Friday, Sept. 13 for Homecoming. The game starts at 7 p.m.

