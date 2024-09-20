By: admin

Published September 20, 2024, in Headline News, Sports

To culminate a festive and exciting Homecoming Week at all three schools in Blackhawk Nation, the WWSSC Blackhawks stopped the Webster Bearcats in their tracks with a 50-12 victory on Friday night, bringing a perfect happily ever after to this week’s Disney-themed Homecoming Week.

Head Coach Schmitz had this to say about the game, “In the first half we started out slow. We were able to make some very good plays in the first half, but also some small mistakes that led to big plays by Webster. Coming out to the second half, we hit our stride and came out with the intensity that we needed. The team really pulled together and finished the game how they wanted to. I am very proud of our coaches and the kids for how they responded to adversity and finishing the game.”

The Blackhawks are now 3-0 on the season, and they play the top-seeded Winner Warriors in Winner on Friday night this week. The game will be livestreamed on Winner Warriors Live.

…Read individual stats and see pictures from the game in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!