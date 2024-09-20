Blackhawks cross country races in 281 meet

On Wednesday, Sept. 11, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Blackhawks traveled to Wessington Springs to run in the 281 Conference Meet.

In the girls’ varsity 5K division, Blackhawk runners Lainey Goertz medaled in eighth place with a time of 23:28.9, and Emilie Lindgren came in 18th with a time of 29:59.0.

In the boys’ junior varsity 3K group, all three SCW runners claimed a ribbon. Jackson Wolter placed first with a time of 15:15.2; Liam Terkildsen placed eighth with 18:58.0, and SJ Schlicht finished ninth in 19:01.3.

The Blackhawks traveled to the Fish Lake Meet on Wednesday, Sept. 18, and their next meet is on Monday, Sept. 23, at Dell Rapids.

